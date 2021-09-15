Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Hickory, NC
