Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.