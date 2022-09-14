Hickory will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Hickory, NC
