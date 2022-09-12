 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Hickory, NC

The Hickory area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

