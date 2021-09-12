 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

