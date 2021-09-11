The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunders…
This evening in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is s…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. I…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Hickory folks should be prepared for high tem…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 51% chance of rain in the …