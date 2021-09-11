 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2021 in Hickory, NC

The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

