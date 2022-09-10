Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Hickory, NC
