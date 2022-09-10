 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

