Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
