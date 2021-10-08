Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.