Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Hickory, NC
