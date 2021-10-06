 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

