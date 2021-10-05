Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Hickory. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Hickory, NC
