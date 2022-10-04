Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.