Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.