Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Hickory, NC
