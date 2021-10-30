 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

