Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
