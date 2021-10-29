Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.