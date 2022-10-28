Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Hickory, NC
