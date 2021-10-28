 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

