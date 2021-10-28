Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Hickory, NC
