Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Hickory, NC

It will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.