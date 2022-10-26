 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert