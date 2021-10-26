Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.