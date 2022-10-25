 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

