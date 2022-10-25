Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Hickory, NC
