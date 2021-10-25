Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.