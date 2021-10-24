Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.