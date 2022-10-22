Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.