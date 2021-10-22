 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Hickory, NC

It will be a warm day in Hickory. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

