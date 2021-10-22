It will be a warm day in Hickory. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Today's …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Hickory. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
It will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachin…
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Hickory's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to rea…
Hickory's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory…