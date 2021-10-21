Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Hickory, NC
