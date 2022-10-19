 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

