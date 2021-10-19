 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

