Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

