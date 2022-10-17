Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.