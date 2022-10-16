Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Hickory. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for th…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of s…
This evening in Hickory: A mostly clear sky. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hick…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds light …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rai…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hickory folks will see war…