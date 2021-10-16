Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Hickory. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in…
For the drive home in Hickory: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the f…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Hickory's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. H…
The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine toda…