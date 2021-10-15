Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Hickory, NC
