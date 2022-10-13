Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Hickory, NC
