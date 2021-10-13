Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Hickory, NC
