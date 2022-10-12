 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

