Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

