The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. The are…
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Th…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Hickory's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of light rain. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, it will be a war…
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Hickory. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. M…
For the drive home in Hickory: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 65F. Winds li…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Hickory's evening forecast: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variab…
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is show…