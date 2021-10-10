 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Hickory, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

The Hickory area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert