Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hicko…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 59F. Wind…
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. …
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
For the drive home in Hickory: Periods of rain. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Lookin…
Fog is essentially a ground-hugging cloud, composed of tiny liquid water droplets.