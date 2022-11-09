 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

