Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.