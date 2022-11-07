Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Hicko…
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
For the drive home in Hickory: A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 51F. Winds light and variable…
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 59F. Wind…