Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.