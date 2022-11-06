The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Hickory, NC
