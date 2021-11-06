Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Hickory, NC
