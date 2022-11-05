 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

