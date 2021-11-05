Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.