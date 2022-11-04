Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Periods…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
For the drive home in Hickory: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tues…
For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. T…
Hickory's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chan…
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Partly cl…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
For the drive home in Hickory: A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 51F. Winds light and variable…