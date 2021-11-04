The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Thursday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Hickory, NC
