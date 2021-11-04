 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Hickory, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Hickory Thursday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

