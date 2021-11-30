Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly …
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We wi…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Hickory are…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Partly clou…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks…
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.