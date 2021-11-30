 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 5:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

