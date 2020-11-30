 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert