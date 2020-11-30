Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Hickory, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 60% chance. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.