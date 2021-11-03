Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Hickory, NC
